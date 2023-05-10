Cyclists hit on Tangerine Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Marana Police Department released information about a bicycle-vehicle crash that happened on Tangerine Road at Camino de Manana on Tuesday morning, May 9.

Marana police said the bicyclists did not have serious injuries but were taken to the hospital for evaluation and precautionary reasons.

Police said they were wearing their helmets.

MPD said the driver was issued two civil citations, one for driving in the bike lane and the other for not allowing three feet of room when passing a bicyclist.

