Cyclists hit on Tangerine Road

By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:06 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Marana Police Department released information about a bicycle-vehicle crash that happened on Tangerine Road at Camino de Manana on Tuesday morning, May 9.

Marana police said the bicyclists did not have serious injuries but were taken to the hospital for evaluation and precautionary reasons.

Police said they were wearing their helmets.

MPD said the driver was issued two civil citations, one for driving in the bike lane and the other for not allowing three feet of room when passing a bicyclist.

