FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning, gusty winds and cooler temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A passing dry storm system will bring cooler temperatures Wednesday into Thursday with gusty winds Wednesday, especially from Tucson eastward. The storm will move off to the northeast for warmer temperatures Friday into the weekend. However, another weak low is expected to form southwest of Arizona allowing moisture to invade from the east for a chance of showers or a few thunderstorms Saturday night onward.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 48. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

