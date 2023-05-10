Migrant mother reunited with missing daughter

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Border Patrol says it helped reunite a migrant mother with her young child.

CBP says the woman was one of four migrants taken into custody near Three Points, when she told agents she became separated from her child.

The Border Patrol began searching the area for the missing child.

After receiving a 911 from about six miles from the where the woman was taken into custody, BORSTAR agents and members of the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the area.

CBP says the child was located along with a 33-year-old Mexican citizen. They were brought to Tucson where the child was reunited with her mother.

