New platform aims to highlight Arizona small businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A big push to promote local small businesses and products thanks to a new platform called So AZ Made. It aims to help people discover new products and restaurants in southern Arizona.

“If people don’t know about their websites and they don’t know where to find these products, it can be really hard for them to gain the momentum that they need to keep their businesses afloat,” Liz Pocock, CEO of Startup Tucson, said. She added when Covid-19 hit it created a lot of hurdles for small business owners.

Pocock said the program was funded through a grant from the USDA. She went on to say, “We saw a lot of businesses during COVID, they sold mostly at farmer’s markets, and when COVID hit they lost all revenue,” Pocock said.

The program brings all local products to one central website for people to view and shop. The goal is to expand the products to a wider audience but also to generate more sales for those small businesses and their owners.

“Small businesses retain their employees. They are bringing these products to the market. They are using local ingredients. They’re sustainable,” she said of the importance of these small businesses.

If you’d like to learn more about local products in Southern Arizona or be featured yourself, you can visit the So AZ Made website here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.