State House passes budget

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Members of the Arizona House passed budget bills today, May 10, that would provide funding for housing, education, infrastructure investments, and an expansion of the KidsCare children’s health insurance program.

Details of the funding includes the following:

$150 million investment in the Housing Trust Fund

Over $650 million in funds investing in roads, bridges, broadband infrastructure, and public transit throughout the state

An increase in KidsCare eligibility to expand access to health insurance for approximately 9,500 children in FY24, and over 12,000 in FY25

A $300 million one-time infusion in K-12 spending, along with $341.9m for school facilities

$88.6 million new, ongoing K-12 funding

$126.1 million in Tribal Investments

$60 million in the Homeless Shelter and Services Fund (New Fund)

New ESA Reporting Metrics

FY24 Aggregate Expenditure Limit (AEL) override for schools

Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement: “I’m glad the House passed the bipartisan budget and I look forward to signing it into law. Not everybody got what they wanted, but I’m thankful legislative leaders were able to set aside their differences, compromise, and support a bipartisan deal that makes historic investments in affordable housing, builds roads, bridges, and public transit, expands access to health insurance for Arizona’s children and creates critical new ESA accountability measures. By working together in a constructive way, I know we can accomplish so much for the people of Arizona and grow jobs, protect our natural resources, and build a state that works for every community.”

The President of the Arizona Education Association, Marisol Garcia issued this statement: “There’s a lot to like in this budget–and one major disappointment. We’re glad to see the repeal of inequitable results-based funding, an increase to the base school funding level, and a one-time infusion of $300 million into K-12 public schools. These investments will translate into higher educator pay, better benefits, smaller class sizes, and other improvements, helping us keep highly qualified educators in Arizona’s schools. We’re also happy to see a long-delayed and much-needed $340 million investment in school facilities. Finally, it’s great that the legislature has preemptively waived the school funding cap (also known as the Aggregate Expenditure Limit or AEL) for next year, avoiding a completely unnecessary political fight over whether school districts can spend the money they’ve already been appropriated.

At the same time, it’s extremely frustrating that this budget does not address the growth of the state’s out-of-control voucher program. The extremist majority in our state legislature has ignored the will of Arizona voters and pushed through policies that bankroll private schools for the wealthy at the cost of the public schools attended by 90% of Arizona kids. Vouchers will cost the state more than $600 million this year alone. This unchecked spending is completely irresponsible and is on track to bankrupt our state. The fight to repeal vouchers during next year’s legislative session starts today.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.