Sun Tran announces extension of free fares

Sun Tran to expand its electric fleet
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:03 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - People who use public transit can enjoy free fares a little while longer.

Sun Tran posted on social media that transit fares will remain free through the end of 2023.

Sun Tran says the extension comes at the direction of the Mayor and Tucson City Council.

The council has committed to free transit, one of the few communities in the country to do so, but one of the roadblocks is how to pay for it.

To watch more on the council’s effort to find money to keep paying for free fares, click here: https://www.kold.com/2023/05/09/city-debates-how-raise-11-million-pay-free-transit/

