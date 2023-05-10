Tohono O’Odham nation welcomes new city task force to track murdered and missing women and girls

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -For years, Indigenous tribes in America have been plagued with an extraordinarily high rate of missing women and girls, as well as a murder rate ten times higher than the country as a whole. That’s from the Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Despite that, little attention was paid to the problems even though reservations across the country were crying for help.

That help is finally coming in southern Arizona, which has the fourth highest rate of missing women and girls and murder rate in the country.

The City of Tucson unanimously passed a motion approving a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls/Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIWG/MMIP) Task Force which includes local police agencies, federal investigative agencies and the tribe’s police forces.

Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr. said, “The Tohono O’odham Nation applauds the City of Tucson for being the first U.S. city to establish a task force dedicated to address this ongoing crisis. We must continue to work together at the local, tribal, state and federal levels to investigate and prosecute these cases while confronting the root causes of the disproportionate impacts for tribes. This issue is a priority for the Tohono O’odham Nation and we look forward to partnering with the City’s new task force to help make our communities safer.”

The statistics from the Bureau of Indian Affairs are staggering.

There are 5,712 cases of missing women and girls, which are unsolved. Approximately 4,000 cases of murder are unsolved. The murder rate for women on the reservations is ten times higher than for the rest of the country.

The White House, in a statement last week, called it an epidemic.

The office of Governor Katie Hobbs last month announced the formation of a new missing and murdered indigenous people’s task force which met for the first time yesterday and heard stories from women who had borne the brunt of the violence.

Elayne Gregg, whose seven-year-old daughter was raped and murdered in 2009 and is now part of Indivisible Tohono, told the council, “I’m so thankful that you all are inviting us here, hearing us out because that speaks volumes to my people, that speaks volumes to our people. It shows that you acknowledge something that has been swept aside and pushed under the rug, and I don’t know how to thank you.”

Last week, the Pima County Board of Supervisors read a resolution for more than two dozen tribal members who held pictures of loved ones who were murdered or have gone missing on the reservation.

The county has not voted as yet to become a member of the task force but says it will likely in the near future.

One of the biggest issues for the reservation is a lack of services such as an Amber Alert or no 911 service. Many areas don’t have phone service, so there is no way to call for help or to report crimes.

The task force hopes to change that.

