Town of Sahuarita enters contract to bridge fire coverage annexation gap

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Town of Sahuarita has entered into a Fire and Emergency Services Agreement with Rural Metro Fire Department, Inc. for fire coverage beginning June 1 and lasting up to 18 months.

The contract outlines fire services to the Town of Sahuarita properties for a $10,000/month fee. The 18-month timeline will account for the anticipated Green Valley Fire District’s annexation process to be concluded, one way or another. It will ensure that RM maintains a presence here in the community for the duration.

“Rural Metro and Green Valley Fire have a very collaborative, transparent working relationship,” said Shane Dille, Town Manager. “We anticipate a smooth transition of services when that time comes and can expect open dialogue throughout the process.”

In late fall of 2022, Rural Metro announced its corporate decision to eventually fade out the service currently offered to the northern part of Sahuarita, as subscription revenue has steadily declined in past years. What will follow is an annexation process led by the Green Valley Fire District.

Until that process is complete, there emerged a need to establish a continuation of services. The Town of Sahuarita as a property owner, was not previously a subscriber to Rural Metro. Upon discovering this, a small task force comprising Mayor Murphy, Councilmember Davis, Manager Dille, and Finance Director Mariotti saw an opportunity to find a solution.

“We want to ensure our town-owned facilities, parks, and lands are protected as fire service providers change,” said Dille. “In entering this contract, we provide the platform for Rural Metro to hit their bottom line and stay present in the community until the annexation can come to fruition.”

The service agreement outlines different levels of support for the various properties the Town owns. It contains an incentive to keep Rural Metro present by detailing a response time standard. This will ensure that the department maintains a local presence.

“We are confident that this contract will meet the needs of the town and Rural Metro,” said Chief Karl Isselhard of RMFD during last night’s Town Council meeting. “The annexation process doesn’t happen overnight – it can be a yearlong process – and we are interested in supporting the continuation of service while that process is underway.”

“We support the Green Valley Fire District annexation and are united in our desire to ensure public safety in the best way possible,” said Isselhard.

