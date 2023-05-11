Federal investigators to help Marana Police look into suspicious substance

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Marana Police Department says it will get federal help to investigate a suspicious substance discovered Wednesday, May 10,

Police say officers responded to the area of north Owl Head Canyon Road and west Bandtail Court after a report of a resident receiving an envelope containing a white powdery substance.

Marana Police says Northwest Fire responded to help with their HazMat Team.

The substance was tested and returned inconclusive. Further testing will take place.

Police say only one person was impacted by the substance, but was not hurt.

Marana Police says it has partnered with the Postal Service and the FBI to help with the investigation.

