Fire crews respond to restaurant fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department battled a fire at a local fast food restaurant.

TFD says the fire at the Carl’s Jr. was in the attic area.

This was the restaurant in the 1000 block of East Ajo Way.

TFD asks people to avoid the area while they work to put out the fire and clear the scene.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.