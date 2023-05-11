Advertise
Fire crews respond to restaurant fire

By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department battled a fire at a local fast food restaurant.

TFD says the fire at the Carl’s Jr. was in the attic area.

This was the restaurant in the 1000 block of East Ajo Way.

TFD asks people to avoid the area while they work to put out the fire and clear the scene.

