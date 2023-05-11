Firefighters save cat that got stuck under floor during a renovation
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (CNN) - In North Carolina, a curious cat that was checking out a bathroom remodeling project ended up becoming part of it.
Surf City firefighters posted photos on their Facebook page showing the rescue.
Last weekend, the cat crawled into a hole in the floorboards during construction and no one noticed until it was too late.
Firefighters removed the brand-new shower floor and the cat popped up.
The cat was not hurt and even made new friends with the firefighters.
