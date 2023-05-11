Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temps and calm winds for your Thursday

By Allie Potter
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Lighter winds and warming temperatures are expected into the weekend. However, another weak low is expected to form southwest of Arizona allowing moisture to increase from the east for a chance of showers or a few thunderstorms Saturday night through much of next week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

