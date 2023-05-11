Advertise
Man indicted for alleged ‘horrific’ attack on Phoenix police officer

Rudy Gomez, 24, faces multiple charges including aggravated assault and endangerment.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has announced an indictment of the man accused of violently attacking an officer nearly two weeks ago in downtown Phoenix. A grand jury formally indicated 29-year-old Rudy Gomez this week.

The indictment also named George Manciu as the Phoenix police officer involved as he was responding to a domestic dispute involving Gomez in central Phoenix on April 30. Arizona’s Family previously reported that the officer had been flagged down by a woman who said she was just assaulted by the father of her children.

As the officer and woman were speaking, police say the suspect, 24-year-old Rudy Gomez, approached. Moments later, the officer was punched multiple times in the face, then kicked while he was on the ground.

“As a community, we should be deeply concerned by the increase in violence directed at our men and women in law enforcement,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “Next week marks the start of National Police Week. It is the ideal time to acknowledge those who put their lives in danger to protect us and to thank them for their courageous service. Every week should be Police Week,” said county attorney Rachel Mitchell.

Gomez now faces eight felony counts including aggravated assault, endangerment, and a single misdemeanor count of assault.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

