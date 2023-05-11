Police: Pothole may have caused fatal motorcycle crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A motorcyclist has died weeks after a crash that may have been caused by a pothole on a Tucson street, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said Stephen Barry, 67, passed away on May 10.

The TPD said Barry crashed his motorcycle near Glenn and Columbus on April 18. Detectives believe Barry, who was not wearing a helmet, may have hit a pothole before losing control.

The TPD said Barry’s injuries were initally reported to not be life-threatening.

