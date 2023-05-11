Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police: Pothole may have caused fatal motorcycle crash in Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A motorcyclist has died weeks after a crash that may have been caused by a pothole on a Tucson street, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said Stephen Barry, 67, passed away on May 10.

The TPD said Barry crashed his motorcycle near Glenn and Columbus on April 18. Detectives believe Barry, who was not wearing a helmet, may have hit a pothole before losing control.

The TPD said Barry’s injuries were initally reported to not be life-threatening.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Tucson neighborhood
UPDATE: Police respond to Tucson neighborhood
There are currently no descriptions of the individuals.
Search for suspects near Catalina
Crews on scene of serious crash in Tucson
Crews on scene of serious crash in Tucson
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, MAY 9, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning Wednesday
Cyclists hit on Tangerine Road
Cyclists hit on Tangerine Road

Latest News

UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after crash near Country Club, Broadway
Cyclists hit on Tangerine Road
Cyclists hit on Tangerine Road
A temporary structure is in place at the US 191 bridge at I-10 milepost 331, allowing ADOT to...
ADOT: Emergency repairs were result of ‘monumental effort’ to avoid extended I-10 closure
Two people were hurt in a crash at South Kino Parkway and East 36th Street in Tucson Friday,...
2 hurt in crash at Kino Parkway, 36th Street