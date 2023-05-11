Advertise
Tucson Fire control house fire

TFD control house fire
TFD control house fire
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department controlled a house fire near Houghton and Broadway on Thursday, May 11.

Crews said the fire started in a two-car garage, with minimal extension to the main house, which is under renovation.

Tucson Fire said no injuries were reported.

