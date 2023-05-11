Tucson police arrest drive-by shooting suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man is facing several charges after a drive-by shooting on April 23.

Tucson Police identified the shooting suspect as 36-year-old Sean Soriano, who they say was driving a white pickup and revving the engine with a loud exhaust in the drive-thru of the Jack in the Box.

Police said the male victim approached Jack in the Box and asked Soriano to stop. Police say Soriano then got out of the pickup and assaulted him.

Authorities said the victim walked back to his home but Soriano briefly followed him and yelled at him. After Soriano’s car was seen at the victim’s residence, several shots were reportedly fired from the pickup at the victim’s home.

Police said no injuries were reported, but several shell casings were found at the scene.

Police said Soriano was located at a home on north Romero Road and taken into custody May 10 with the assistance of TPD SWAT and K9 units.

Police said Soriano is facing felony charges of drive-by shooting, prohibited possessor, discharging a firearm at an occupied structure, and discharging a firearm within city limits. He is currently being held in the Pima County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.