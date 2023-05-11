UAPD Interim Chief and Interim Chief Safety Officer speak out on goals to make campus safer, gain trust back in the community

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The new Interim UAPD Police Chief and Interim Chief Safety Officer are discussing their plans to improve communication and safety on the University of Arizona campus.

This comes after former UAPD Chief Balafas stepped down just days ago, in the wake of an independent campus safety report, following the deadly shooting of professor Dr. Thomas Meixner last year.

A big focus was on communication and training at UAPD, making sure officers are prepared to act on threats before a violent crime occurs.

Interim Chief, Chris Olson, and Interim Chief Safety Officer, Steve Patterson, say they’ve already spoken to campus leaders and have implemented some changes just this week. Their goal is to build back trust in the community.

“I want our officers to remember they are crime fighters first and foremost and they’re there to protect people from violent crime and to investigate violent crime and work with a sense of urgency that keeps the community safe and comfortable and that they trust us,” said Olson.

The former Commander of the Oro Valley Police Department said there are already numerous changes in the works to utilize everything UAPD has to offer.

“We’re working on adding additional officers in the area of mental health such as a Mental Health Support Team Officer, who works regionally with the group. I’m working on a software program that helps us analyze specific behavioral threats,” said Olson.

When addressing the fatal campus shooting involving Professor Thomas Meixner last year, Olson said he’s already met with the Hydrology of Atmospheric Sciences department, many of those individuals still reeling from the tragic death of Dr. Meixner.

“We need to make sure we don’t take our eye off the ball. Hindsight being 2020, I think UAPD should have gotten their hands on him (Murad Dervish) and I think they wanted to and I think they tried. We want to make sure when we have an issue like this we’re tenacious, we don’t take our eye off the ball and we see it through,” said Olson. “That’s a cultural change within the organization.”

Patterson said the team is also working to heal the community struggling after the tragic event.

“Trying to give some additional mental health assistance to folks, making sure everyone is healing appropriately. This was a crisis, this was a significant event,” said Patterson.

All while helping the community understand how helpful UAPD can be under the right leadership.

“We’re looking at things like creating a citizens academy for faculty and staff to look at UAPD and what they do. They’re not security officers. They’re professional law enforcement officers, they go to the same academy as the Tucson Police Department or Oro Valley Police Department,” said Olson. “Same requirements post-certified. I’d love to get that message out so they know what a gem it is to have your own police department.”

UAPD now has a new Public Information Officer to improve communication, as well as a new online reporting system and a new safety website so students and staff can learn more about the progress being made on the university’s safety initiatives.

Patterson said the team’s efforts remind him a lot of a quote made by Henry Ford:

“Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.”- Henry Ford

Patterson added: “Ford talked about success, I equate that also to trust. This university is coming together, we are staying together and through the interaction of us working together we will build that trust.”

As for physical changes on campus, students coming back in the fall may see more locks on doors or posters on campus.

Both Interim Chief Olson and Interim Chief Safety Officer Patterson hope to be at UAPD for the long term. Right now, a nationwide search is being held to hire those permanent positions as soon as possible.

