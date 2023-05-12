Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arizona Cardinals release 2023 schedule; no primetime games

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1), flanked by teammates, showcase the NFL football...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1), flanked by teammates, showcase the NFL football teams' new uniforms for the 2023 season, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The news is out — and the Arizona Cardinals will be facing off against some heavy opponents this upcoming season. The Red Birds’ schedule was released on Thursday evening, and the team won’t be playing in any primetime games this year. Six games will be on CBS 5.

The season begins with three NFC East teams, starting with an away game on Sept. 10 against the Washington Commanders before traveling home to take on the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. Some notable matchups to watch out for will be the Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and NFC Championship-winning Philadelphia Eagles. Also heading to the desert will be the Baltimore Ravens, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who became the league’s highest-paid player this offseason. The Red Birds will also pack up and head to Cleveland, Houston, Chicago and Pittsburgh this season.

The Cardinals new front office staff made some moves in the offseason, including taking Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. sixth overall in this year’s NFL draft. The Red Birds’ draft picks were primarily defense-heavy, adding LSU edge B.J. Ojulari, Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe, West Virginia defensive tackle Dante Stills and two cornerbacks, Garrett Williams and Kei’Trel Clark. The team also opted to add another quarterback to the roster, drafting Clayton Tune from Houston.

However, the much-anticipated return of Kyler Murray is still up in the air. It’s unknown if Murray will be ready to go by the time the season kicks off as he continues rehab for a torn ACL and meniscus.

The team and fans will be looking to turn things around after a 4-13 season last year that ended with the Cardinals finishing last in the NFC West. The team’s wins came against the Raiders, Panthers, Saints and Rams. The complete schedule is posted below.

FULL SCHEDULE

  • Sept. 10 - at Washington Commanders
  • Sept. 17 - New York Giants - HOME
  • Sept. 24 - Dallas Cowboys - HOME
  • Oct. 1 - San Francisco 49ers
  • Oct. 8 Cincinnati Bengals - HOME
  • Oct. 15 - Lost Angeles Rams
  • Oct. 22 - Seattle Seahawks
  • Oct. 29 - Baltimore Ravens - HOME
  • Nov. 5 - Cleveland Browns
  • Nov. 12 - Atlanta Falcons - HOME
  • Nov. 19 - Houston Texans
  • Nov. 26 - Los Angeles Rams - HOME
  • Dec. 3 - Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Dec. 10 - BYE WEEK
  • Dec. 17 - San Francisco 49ers - HOME
  • Dec. 24 - Chicago Bears
  • Dec. 31 - Philadelphia Eagles
  • TBD - Seattle Seahawks - HOME

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Tucson neighborhood
UPDATE: Police respond to Tucson neighborhood
There are currently no descriptions of the individuals.
Search for suspects near Catalina
Fire crews respond to restaurant fire
UPDATE: Fire crews respond to restaurant fire
Crews on scene of serious crash in Tucson
Crews on scene of serious crash in Tucson
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, MAY 9, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning Wednesday

Latest News

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL...
NFL draft dominated early by QBs, including top pick Young
Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr.,left, poses after being chosen by the Arizona...
Arizona Cardinals take OSU offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. after trades
FILE - Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a first down against UTSA during the...
NFL DRAFT: Every Falcons pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Falcons pick former Salpointe and Texas star.
The Falcons Select Bijan Robinson With 8th Overall Selection