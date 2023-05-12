Arizona Cardinals release 2023 schedule; no primetime games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The news is out — and the Arizona Cardinals will be facing off against some heavy opponents this upcoming season. The Red Birds’ schedule was released on Thursday evening, and the team won’t be playing in any primetime games this year. Six games will be on CBS 5.

The season begins with three NFC East teams, starting with an away game on Sept. 10 against the Washington Commanders before traveling home to take on the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. Some notable matchups to watch out for will be the Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and NFC Championship-winning Philadelphia Eagles. Also heading to the desert will be the Baltimore Ravens, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who became the league’s highest-paid player this offseason. The Red Birds will also pack up and head to Cleveland, Houston, Chicago and Pittsburgh this season.

The Cardinals new front office staff made some moves in the offseason, including taking Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. sixth overall in this year’s NFL draft. The Red Birds’ draft picks were primarily defense-heavy, adding LSU edge B.J. Ojulari, Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe, West Virginia defensive tackle Dante Stills and two cornerbacks, Garrett Williams and Kei’Trel Clark. The team also opted to add another quarterback to the roster, drafting Clayton Tune from Houston.

However, the much-anticipated return of Kyler Murray is still up in the air. It’s unknown if Murray will be ready to go by the time the season kicks off as he continues rehab for a torn ACL and meniscus.

The team and fans will be looking to turn things around after a 4-13 season last year that ended with the Cardinals finishing last in the NFC West. The team’s wins came against the Raiders, Panthers, Saints and Rams. The complete schedule is posted below.

FULL SCHEDULE

Sept. 10 - at Washington Commanders

Sept. 17 - New York Giants - HOME

Sept. 24 - Dallas Cowboys - HOME

Oct. 1 - San Francisco 49ers

Oct. 8 Cincinnati Bengals - HOME

Oct. 15 - Lost Angeles Rams

Oct. 22 - Seattle Seahawks

Oct. 29 - Baltimore Ravens - HOME

Nov. 5 - Cleveland Browns

Nov. 12 - Atlanta Falcons - HOME

Nov. 19 - Houston Texans

Nov. 26 - Los Angeles Rams - HOME

Dec. 3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec. 10 - BYE WEEK

Dec. 17 - San Francisco 49ers - HOME

Dec. 24 - Chicago Bears

Dec. 31 - Philadelphia Eagles

TBD - Seattle Seahawks - HOME

