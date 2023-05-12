Authorities respond to threats made at Salpointe High School

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to threats made at Salpointe High School on Thursday, May 11, which prompted a brief lockdown.

After the investigation, police found no evidence of a credible threat.

“The reported threat appears to match a vague social media post currently circulating on a national level. We are continuing to work with area schools to ensure the safety of all staff members and students,” Tucson police said in a statement.

