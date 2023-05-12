Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Authorities respond to threats made at Salpointe High School

Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to threats made at Salpointe High School on Thursday, May 11, which prompted a brief lockdown.

After the investigation, police found no evidence of a credible threat.

“The reported threat appears to match a vague social media post currently circulating on a national level. We are continuing to work with area schools to ensure the safety of all staff members and students,” Tucson police said in a statement.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Tucson neighborhood
UPDATE: Police respond to Tucson neighborhood
There are currently no descriptions of the individuals.
Search for suspects near Catalina
The Carl's Jr near Park and Ajo in Tucson was destroyed by a fire Thursday, May 11.
Tucson restuarant gutted by fire
Crews on scene of serious crash in Tucson
Crews on scene of serious crash in Tucson
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, MAY 9, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning Wednesday

Latest News

The Carl's Jr near Park and Ajo in Tucson was destroyed by a fire Thursday, May 11.
Tucson restuarant gutted by fire
Surge of migrants at Casa Alitas
Nonprofits in Tucson are preparing for the end of Title 42, as a new wave of migrants are expected to seek asylum in Pima County
Cochise County prepares for influx of migrants
Douglas Mayor calls for federal intervention as Title 42 comes to an end
Efren C. Olivares, legal director for the Southern Poverty Law Center, explains who can...
WEB EXTRA: Who can enter the US, who will be turned away