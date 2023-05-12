Advertise
Brother uses slingshot to save sister from being abducted, police say

An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.
An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.(SEInnovation via Canva)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - An 8-year-old girl in Michigan was able to escape an alleged kidnapper with the help of her older brother.

According to Michigan State Police, the girl was mushroom hunting in her backyard on Wednesday when an unknown male appeared from the woods.

The male suspect held the victim’s mouth shut before a struggle ensued and the girl was able to break free.

Police said the girl’s 13-year-old brother witnessed the assault and shot the suspect with his slingshot,

The 17-year-old suspect ended up being hit in the head and chest, according to authorities.

A family member reportedly spotted the 17-year-old leaving the area and troopers were able to find him hiding at a nearby gas station.

Police did not release the suspect’s name due to his age, but they said he was taken into custody where he confessed that he planned to severely beat the young girl.

The teen is facing charges that include attempted kidnapping and assault. Authorities said he will be charged as an adult and was booked in jail on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

