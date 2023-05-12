FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temps continue but a twist on Mother’s Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Lighter winds and warming temperatures are expected into the weekend. However, another weak low is expected to form southwest of Arizona allowing moisture to increase from the east for a chance of showers or a few thunderstorms Saturday night through much of next week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east 12 to 17 mph after midnight.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.