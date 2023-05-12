Advertise
Gov. Katie Hobbs announces Title 42 Coordinator

Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, middle, speaks as she gives the state of the state...
Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, middle, speaks as she gives the state of the state address, flanked by Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Glendale, left, and Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, right, at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Gov. Hobbs announced Billy Kovacs will serve on special assignment as Arizona’s Title 42 Coordinator until June 30th. Currently serving as Governor Hobbs’ Federal Affairs Director, Kovacs has extensive experience working with the federal government.

“As a continuation of my dedication to addressing the impending challenges Arizona will face with the end of Title 42, I am pleased to announce Billy Kovacs will serve as Arizona’s Title 42 Coordinator,” said Governor Hobbs. “Mr. Kovacs has a long history of public service, and I have personally witnessed his ability to leverage federal relationships to put Arizona in a position of strength and success. I have no doubt he will continue to do that in this new role.”

Kovacs will serve as the Executive Office’s external point of contact for all things Title 42 and will continue the work he has already been doing to coordinate our efforts with local, federal, tribal, and non-governmental partners.

