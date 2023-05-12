Governor Hobbs signs budget into law

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed the budget bill into law.

The Governor’s Office signs the the signing is the result of months of negotiations between Democrats and Republicans.

The deal includes unprecedented investments in housing, education, tribal communities, and healthcare.

Funds appropriated in the budget will go into effect on July 1, 2023.

Governor Hobbs issued the following statement after signing the budget into law:

“Today, we showed what happens when pragmatic leaders come together and compromise to get things done for Arizonans. While it isn’t perfect, this budget is an important step towards making housing more affordable, building more roads, bridges and broadband access, expanding children’s health insurance, and investing in our public schools. I’m glad legislative leaders were able to come together to deliver for Arizona, and I look forward to our continued partnership.”

