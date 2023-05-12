Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Jamie Foxx out of the hospital and recuperating, daughter says

Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA. Live in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jamie Foxx has left the hospital and is recuperating following a medical emergency last month, his daughter says.

Corinne Foxx posted on her Instagram story in response to media reports that the family was “preparing for the worst.” She reported that Jamie Foxx has been recuperating out of the hospital and “even played pickleball” on Thursday.

She also thanked his fans for their support and teased an “exciting work announcement” to come next week.

Jamie Foxx had been hospitalized following a medical complication on April 11, Corinne Foxx said in a previous statement.

The actor was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action,” featuring Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

The director reported the film remained in production and is expected to wrap up filming on time, a Netflix source told the Hollywood Reporter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Carl's Jr near Park and Ajo in Tucson was destroyed by a fire Thursday, May 11.
UPDATE: Tucson restaurant destroyed by fire
Police: Pothole may have caused fatal motorcycle crash in Tucson
TPD investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Prudence and Escalante in Tucson
Marana Police Department hosts de-escalation course
Federal investigators to help Marana Police look into suspicious substance
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say

Latest News

FILE - Fans watch as the Washington Commanders face the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football...
Commanders’ record sale agreed to by Snyder family, Harris group that includes Magic Johnson
Vallow Daybell was found guilty on all counts related to the killings of her two children and a...
Lori Vallow Daybell guilty verdict reading
Pressure mounts on Congress to ban lawmakers from trading stocks
Reid Park Zoo's Semba the African elephant. (Source: Reid Park Zoo)
Reid Park Zoo expecting a new arrival
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
Couple welcomes 2 sets of identical twins