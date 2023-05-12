Lawyer’s for de Laura release statement

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Lawyers for University of Arizona Quarterback Jayden de Laura released a statement in response to the report that he and a former high school teammate agreed to settle a civil lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by the players on October 27, 2018.

In that statement, Lawyers Philip Miyoshi and Thomas Otake said:

“Reports from certain media outlets involving Jayden de Laura are inaccurate and have inflicted unnecessary duress and reputational harm to numerous individuals and entities.

The allegations against Jayden stemmed from when he was a junior in high school, a minor, and were handled in the Family Court. Under Hawaii law, the records and files in juvenile cases are sealed, and all parties are prohibited by law from releasing them. While we are unable to release details of the case, it is important to correct misinformation that has been reported. What we can share is that reports that Jayden pled guilty and was convicted of sexual assault are not accurate. Further, when the civil lawsuit was brought well after the juvenile matter in Family Court concluded, Jayden chose to resolve it quickly, with no admissions of guilt, so he could focus on his academic and athletic career, and all parties could move forward with their lives without the stressors of a lengthy litigation process. "

The University of Arizona Athletic Department has said a “determination was made to allow de Laura to continue as a student-athlete and his status remains unchanged.”

