Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Lawyer’s for de Laura release statement

By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Lawyers for University of Arizona Quarterback Jayden de Laura released a statement in response to the report that he and a former high school teammate agreed to settle a civil lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by the players on October 27, 2018.

In that statement, Lawyers Philip Miyoshi and Thomas Otake said:

“Reports from certain media outlets involving Jayden de Laura are inaccurate and have inflicted unnecessary duress and reputational harm to numerous individuals and entities.

The allegations against Jayden stemmed from when he was a junior in high school, a minor, and were handled in the Family Court. Under Hawaii law, the records and files in juvenile cases are sealed, and all parties are prohibited by law from releasing them.  While we are unable to release details of the case, it is important to correct misinformation that has been reported. What we can share is that reports that Jayden pled guilty and was convicted of sexual assault are not accurate.   Further, when the civil lawsuit was brought well after the juvenile matter in Family Court concluded, Jayden chose to resolve it quickly, with no admissions of guilt, so he could focus on his academic and athletic career, and all parties could move forward with their lives without the stressors of a lengthy litigation process. "

The University of Arizona Athletic Department has said a “determination was made to allow de Laura to continue as a student-athlete and his status remains unchanged.”

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Carl's Jr near Park and Ajo in Tucson was destroyed by a fire Thursday, May 11.
UPDATE: Tucson restaurant destroyed by fire
Police: Pothole may have caused fatal motorcycle crash in Tucson
TPD investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Prudence and Escalante in Tucson
Marana Police Department hosts de-escalation course
Federal investigators to help Marana Police look into suspicious substance
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say

Latest News

Major changes to U.S. immigration policy are taking effect in just a few hours, as Title 42...
Rep. Grijalva appeals to President Biden for FEMA to help with migrant surge
Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza hablan con mujeres migrantes antes de llevarlas a una...
Fact Finders: What happens next when immigrants arrive at the border?
TPD investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Prudence and Escalante in Tucson
(Source: pexels.com)
Motorcyclist injured in crash near Kolb, Golf Links in Tucson