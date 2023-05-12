Advertise
Motorcyclist dies days after crash near Kolb, Golf Links in Tucson

A motorcyclist died days after a crash near Golf Links and Kolb roads in Tucson.
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A motorcyclist died days after a two-vehicle crash near Kolb and Golf Links roads in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said Cory Edward Loud, 30, was injured in a crash on May 11. Detectives were told on May 17 that Loud had passed away from his injuries.

The TPD said a minivan pulled out in front of Loud, causing the crash. The driver of the van was not intoxicated, according to investigators, but was cited for failure to yield.

It was the second fatal motorcycle crash in Tucson on May 11. Near Prudence and Escalante, a motorcyclist was killed in an accident.

