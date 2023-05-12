Motorcyclist injured in crash near Kolb, Golf Links in Tucson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: May. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash near Kolb and Golf Links in Tucson late Thursday, May 11.
The Tucson Police Department said the man suffered injuries that may be life-threatening.
It was the second serious motorcycle crash in Tucson Thursday. Near Prudence and Escalante, a motorcyclist was killed in an accident.
