Motorcyclist injured in crash near Kolb, Golf Links in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash near Kolb and Golf Links in Tucson late Thursday, May 11.

The Tucson Police Department said the man suffered injuries that may be life-threatening.

It was the second serious motorcycle crash in Tucson Thursday. Near Prudence and Escalante, a motorcyclist was killed in an accident.

