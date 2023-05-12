Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Motorcyclist injured in crash near Kolb, Golf Links in Tucson

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)(Pexels)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: May. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash near Kolb and Golf Links in Tucson late Thursday, May 11.

The Tucson Police Department said the man suffered injuries that may be life-threatening.

It was the second serious motorcycle crash in Tucson Thursday. Near Prudence and Escalante, a motorcyclist was killed in an accident.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Infant less than 24 hours old surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box
24-year-old Tucson resident Camron Ortega
Sahuarita police arrest fatal crash suspect
The Carl's Jr near Park and Ajo in Tucson was destroyed by a fire Thursday, May 11.
UPDATE: Tucson restaurant destroyed by fire
The fourth grader spent four days in the hospital.
Rattlesnake Alert: Anthem 10-year-old bit along popular hiking trail
An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.
Brother uses slingshot to save sister from being abducted, police say

Latest News

Tucson Unified School District announced the start of a new teacher development academy...
TUSD accepting applications for new teacher development academy
Williams and the Suns recently just lost to the top seed Denver Nuggets in 6 games in the...
Phoenix Suns fire head coach Monty Williams
Petrified Forest park entry sign (Source: National Park Service)
25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US
24-year-old Tucson resident Camron Ortega
Sahuarita police arrest fatal crash suspect
About 4,500 students and 33,000 guests attended the commencement ceremony.
University of Arizona celebrates the Spring class of 2023