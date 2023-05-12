Nonprofits in Tucson are preparing for the end of Title 42, as a new wave of migrants are expected to seek asylum in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Nonprofits in Tucson are preparing for the end of Title 42 tonight… as a new wave of migrants are expected to seek asylum in Pima County.

Leaders at Casa Alitas are expecting buses filled with migrants to head their way early Friday morning. Teresa Cavendish, Executive Director for Casa Alitas, said it’s been a long time coming.

“We’ve been preparing for the lifting of Title 42 for it feels like several years now, because it’s been announced and retracted several different times,” said Cavendish.

Several shelters and nonprofits across the region have been stocking up on water, food, supplies and volunteers for years, awaiting this Thursday, May 11.

“I think the truth is it is not possible to have enough shelter space for all the folks coming in and that goes across the entirety of our border with Mexico. The need is so vast, the resources are still great but are limited compared to that need,” said Cavendish.

That’s why organizations like Humane Borders are stepping in to help shelters across the state by providing water stations for migrants.

Despite the years of prep work, Brad Jones, Board Member for Humane Borders, said shelters are just not ready for that wave.

“The ones here in Tucson and the ones up in Phoenix are going to get hit hard. They’re going to need volunteers, they’re going to need volunteers who can speak Spanish, but even more than that what we will see is an increase in traffic in asylum seekers all around the world,” said Jones.

Individuals are bused to Casa Alitas and shelters alike. They receive food, water and learn more about the services available.

“Which will include Covid testing for folks, an intake where we help them go through their immigration documents so they understand what their responsibilities are to report to their assigned immigration locations are,” said Cavendish.

Casa Alitas currently receives anywhere from 600 to 800 people a day, and although it will be a challenge to possibly triple that, they’re doing the best they can to help everyone in need.

“One thing I hope is that we never forget these individuals are faceless people. They’re mothers, fathers, they’re sisters, brothers, sons, daughters, they’re real people and sometimes we lose sight of that,” said Jones.

