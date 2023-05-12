Rep. Grijalva appeals to President Biden for FEMA to help with migrant surge

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - With the lifting of Title 42, Representative Raul Grijalva is calling on President Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas to direct the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help the Department of Homeland Security with the surge in migrants.

In his letter, Rep. Grijalva states: “The lifting of Title 42 is welcome news, migrants should have the opportunity to access our nation’s asylum system. Asylum seeking families need respectful, dignified treatment from U.S. authorities and parents and children need to remain together after they are apprehended. As the humanitarian crisis unfolds at the Arizona-Mexico border, the urgency to coordinate directly with lead agencies and non-governmental organizations must be a priority.”

He adds “Previously, FEMA has assisted processing young migrants and supported efforts to localize housing and medical care. This directive would provide Customs and Border Protection (CBP) with the necessary support during this time of high levels of migration. We must ensure that CBP has the capacity to process asylum seekers at ports of entry in a timely, orderly, fair, and humane manner.”

