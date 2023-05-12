Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Rep. Grijalva appeals to President Biden for FEMA to help with migrant surge

Major changes to U.S. immigration policy are taking effect in just a few hours, as Title 42...
Major changes to U.S. immigration policy are taking effect in just a few hours, as Title 42 ends tonight at 11:59p ET.
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - With the lifting of Title 42, Representative Raul Grijalva is calling on President Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas to direct the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help the Department of Homeland Security with the surge in migrants.

In his letter, Rep. Grijalva states: “The lifting of Title 42 is welcome news, migrants should have the opportunity to access our nation’s asylum system. Asylum seeking families need respectful, dignified treatment from U.S. authorities and parents and children need to remain together after they are apprehended. As the humanitarian crisis unfolds at the Arizona-Mexico border, the urgency to coordinate directly with lead agencies and non-governmental organizations must be a priority.”

He adds “Previously, FEMA has assisted processing young migrants and supported efforts to localize housing and medical care. This directive would provide Customs and Border Protection (CBP) with the necessary support during this time of high levels of migration. We must ensure that CBP has the capacity to process asylum seekers at ports of entry in a timely, orderly, fair, and humane manner.”

You can read the entire letter below.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Carl's Jr near Park and Ajo in Tucson was destroyed by a fire Thursday, May 11.
UPDATE: Tucson restaurant destroyed by fire
Police: Pothole may have caused fatal motorcycle crash in Tucson
Marana Police Department hosts de-escalation course
Federal investigators to help Marana Police look into suspicious substance
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
TPD investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Prudence and Escalante in Tucson

Latest News

The Carl's Jr near Park and Ajo in Tucson was destroyed by a fire Thursday, May 11.
UPDATE: Tucson restaurant destroyed by fire
Fact Finders Immigration
Sean Soriano is facing charges in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tucson.
Tucson police arrest drive-by shooting suspect
Governor Hobbs signs budget into law
Governor Hobbs signs budget into law