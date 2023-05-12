TFD responds to fire at the Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System campus

Advertise
TFD responds to fire at Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System campus(Tucson Fire Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Fire Department responded to a fire at 3501 South 6th Avenue on May 11.

Crews said the fire happened in a print shop on the Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System campus. Crews are performing an overhaul.

They said no injuries were reported.

