Tucson police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

Police say the entire intersection of E. Escalante Rd. & S. Winter Palm Dr. is shut down.
Police say the entire intersection of E. Escalante Rd. & S. Winter Palm Dr. is shut down.(MGN online)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:48 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on the scene investigating a fatal motorcycle-vehicle crash near E. Escalante Rd. on Thursday, May 11.

Police say the entire intersection of E. Escalante Rd. & S. Winter Palm Dr. is shut down.

Officers say to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

