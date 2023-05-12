Tucson police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on the scene investigating a fatal motorcycle-vehicle crash near E. Escalante Rd. on Thursday, May 11.

Police say the entire intersection of E. Escalante Rd. & S. Winter Palm Dr. is shut down.

Officers say to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.