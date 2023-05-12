Advertise
WEB EXTRA: Who can lawfully enter the U.S. under current rules?

Efren C. Olivares, legal director for the Southern Poverty Law Center, explains who can lawfully enter the U.S. and who will be turned away.
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:58 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - With the end of Title 42, 13 News’ Brooke Wagner talks to Efren C. Olivares, the Legal Director with the Southern Poverty Law Center, about who is allowed to enter the U.S., who gets turned away, and what happens next?

Watch the entire interview in the media player.

