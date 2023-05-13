Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST

By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The normally dry month of May might not be so dry for the week ahead! We will still have mostly sunny skies through your Saturday, with clouds increasing by the late afternoon. There is a possibility of seeing some thunderstorms late this afternoon along the Arizona-New Mexico border, along with some gusty winds from Douglas to Willcox around Sunset tonight.

Temperatures will remain warm through Mother’s Day, but increasing rain chances will begin on Sunday as well. Up to a 30% chance of thunderstorms late Sunday. However, most of the rain will not reach the ground, but lightning could still be part of these storms. This lightning, with a lack of measurable rain, could mean we will have a higher fire risk Sunday through Mid-Week.

Rain chances stay with us through the week, along with upper 80s and lower 90s. Though we will have rain chances, measurable rain amounts will be light, between 0.1 to 0.3 inches in most spots. Keep in mind that May is historically one of the driest months of the year, averaging only 0.2 inches of rain in Tucson. Here is the forecast over the next several days:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High of 93, South wind around 10 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 94Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High of 93. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High of 93

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High of 89

