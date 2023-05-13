Advertise
Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead, K-9 injured in east Tennessee

Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly...
Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly Drive before gunfire broke out, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said.(Sevierville Police Department)
By Gray News staff and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - One person is dead and a K-9 is injured following an officer-involved shooting in Tennesse, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

The incident began at about 8:15 p.m. Friday in Sevierville, Tennesse, when officers with the Sevierville Police Department went to a home to follow up on an incident involving a felony evading by vehicle.

As officers approached the home, a person inside the home began shooting at the officer and they returned gunfire. Officials said the reason why is still under investigation.

One person was killed, but TBI officials are withholding their name while the family is notified.

Another person was transported to a regional hospital for treatment. Two deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and one city officer were transported to the hospital for non-gunshot-related injuries.

K-9 officer Hank with the Sevierville Police Department was shot during the shootout and was transported to an area veterinary hospital for treatment, TBI officials said. The dog underwent surgery, which went well, and is now resting with his partner, officer Jordan Paul.

“Thanks so much to everyone for your concern and continued thoughts and prayers for a quick and full recovery,” SPD officials said.

TBI officials said that the investigation is still underway.

No other details were released at this time.

