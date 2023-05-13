University of Arizona celebrates the Spring class of 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - On Friday night, President Robert C. Robbins conferred about 8,000 undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and professional degrees at the 159th commencement.

And many of the graduates in attendance were excited to finally make it to this moment.

“It is crazy to be done with it because school has been are whole lives. Now we have to move on to the next phase,” said David Wall, a graduate.

Wall stood among three of his friends, excited for the night’s celebration. And for the four of them, this night was made extremely special by their long-time friendship.

“We were actually all in the first class together. We all transferred from the community college here in Tucson. We were just recalling the first class we had together and how surreal it was and how amazing that we all made it here today,” said Christian Williamson, a graduate.

And while the path to this point was not always the easiest, all four said it was worth it in the end.

“Extremely rewarding. I know there was some hard times with classes and staying up late but perseverance is what it has taught me and I can use that until today and I’ll always remember that,” said Williamson, a graduate.

Now as they step into the next stage of life, they are excited to see what is in store for them next.

“It has been amazing to see what we are actually made of. What we are actually capable of. It has just been amazing to watch myself and all my friends grow as people and to see where the journey is going take us next,” said Laura Robinson, a graduate.

Many of the graduates were also in agreement that they would not have succeeded without a strong support system.

“We are very thankful for everyone who has helped us out to get to this point, family and friends,” said Nathan Swisher, a graduate.

This year’s keynote commencement speaker, Michael Tubbs, the former mayor of Stockton, California and youngest elected mayor of a major US city, also had his own message to share with the spring 2023 graduating class.

“I want to leave them with a sense of certainty in knowing that no matter what the next step is and no matter what happens they have enough in them, they have enough experience, enough skills and that they are going to be ok, they don’t have to have all the answers,” said Tubbs. “There’s not going to be a linear path, but there is a path for them and what they do and how they contribute to the world really matters and is sorely needed.”

The graduates also had a message of their own that they wanted to share with their fellow graduates: congratulations and enjoy what is to come because they all earned it.

