FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chance of rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Moisture increases across southern Arizona and the Tucson area on Mother’s Day. That will bring us our first real chance for rain since late March.

While this isn’t an early start to Monsoon, it is a very unusual weather pattern for the month of May, which is typically our driest month of the year.

This pattern should remain in place for several days and could result in 7-day rainfall totals of over 0.25″ in many spots.

