FIRST ALERT FORECAST

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - This Mother’s Day will see a major change! Moisture has been invading Arizona from the east overnight and there will be enough in place to cause a few thunderstorms to fire up this afternoon.

These storms will have limited moisture but will still be capable of generating destructive winds. Where the storms form, expect possible blowing dust and gusts to 50 MPH. These storms are expected afternoon noon today and will settle down after the sun goes down this evening. There will be enough moisture in the atmosphere to give us chances of rain over the next several days.

With the moisture and scattered storms around, temperatures will remain in check, with highs only in the mid to lower 90s much of this week.

Please be fire-wise this week since the strong gusty winds ahead of storms with limited moisture could cause erratic fire behavior if a fire were to be sparked. Dry thunderstorms are possible over the next several days, so stay on the lookout.

TODAY: Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 93 degrees. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

MONDAY: Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High to 94 degrees Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 94 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs near 91 degrees. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

