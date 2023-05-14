PCSD investigating shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting on Sunday morning, May 14, in the area of 6000 East Hermans Rd.

Authorities said all parties have been accounted for and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.