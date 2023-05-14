Advertise
PCSD investigating shooting in Tucson

Authorities said all parties have been accounted for and there is no danger to the public.
Authorities said all parties have been accounted for and there is no danger to the public.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting on Sunday morning, May 14, in the area of 6000 East Hermans Rd.

Authorities said all parties have been accounted for and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.

