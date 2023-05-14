Phoenix Suns fire head coach Monty Williams
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns have dismissed head coach Monty Williams, the team announced on Saturday. The Suns released a statement saying they are letting go of Williams who coached the team from 2019-2023.
Williams was with the Suns for four seasons. During that time, he was a two-time NBA coach of the year, and took the team to the NBA Finals in 2021. Williams and the Suns recently lost to the top seed Denver Nuggets in 6 games in the Western conference semifinals.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.