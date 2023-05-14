Police: Two dead, five injured in mass shooting in Yuma

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least two people were killed and five others wounded in a mass shooting in Yuma.

The Yuma Police Department said several teens were among the victims.

The YPD responded to a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of South J Edward Drive around 10:54 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found several people with gunshot wounds.

Police said a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old male were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

A third victim, a 16-year-old male, was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and later flown to Phoenix with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the other victims, all males ages 15, 19, 18, and 16, had non-life-threatening injuries. There were a total of seven victims treated at YRMC.

Several off-duty law enforcement officers in the area assisted with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects are in custody at the time, Yuma police said in a statement.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call 928-373-4700 or 78-CRIME.

Authorities have offered a $1,000 reward to anyone with information about the incident.

