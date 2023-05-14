Advertise
Police: Two dead, five injured in mass shooting in Yuma

The Yuma police department released information about an overnight mass shooting that left two...
The Yuma police department released information about an overnight mass shooting that left two dead and five injured on Saturday night. Among them were teens.(MGN ONLINE)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 1:04 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least two people were killed and five others wounded in a mass shooting in Yuma.

The Yuma Police Department said several teens were among the victims.

The YPD responded to a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of South J Edward Drive around 10:54 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found several people with gunshot wounds.

Police said a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old male were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

A third victim, a 16-year-old male, was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and later flown to Phoenix with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the other victims, all males ages 15, 19, 18, and 16, had non-life-threatening injuries. There were a total of seven victims treated at YRMC.

Several off-duty law enforcement officers in the area assisted with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects are in custody at the time, Yuma police said in a statement.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call 928-373-4700 or 78-CRIME.

Authorities have offered a $1,000 reward to anyone with information about the incident.

