Sources: Monty Williams fired as head coach of Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Suns dismissed head coach Monty Williams from the team on Saturday, multiple sources say.

According to ESPN and the Athletic, Williams was let go from the team after four seasons with the Suns. While with the team from 2019-2023, Williams was a two-time NBA coach of the year. Williams lost the 2021 NBA finals and recently just lost to the top seed Denver Nuggets in 6 games in the Western conference semifinals.

BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns dismissed coach Monty Williams, sources tell ESPN. Williams was a two-time NBA Coach of the Year in four seasons with Suns — including a trip to 2021 NBA Finals. Suns lost 6-game series to Nuggets in Western Semifinals. pic.twitter.com/bfMd6F1RJc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 14, 2023

