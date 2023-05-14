Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Sources: Monty Williams fired as head coach of Phoenix Suns

Williams and the Suns recently just lost to the top seed Denver Nuggets in 6 games in the...
Williams and the Suns recently just lost to the top seed Denver Nuggets in 6 games in the Western conference semi-finals.(Matt York | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Suns dismissed head coach Monty Williams from the team on Saturday, multiple sources say.

According to ESPN and the Athletic, Williams was let go from the team after four seasons with the Suns. While with the team from 2019-2023, Williams was a two-time NBA coach of the year. Williams lost the 2021 NBA finals and recently just lost to the top seed Denver Nuggets in 6 games in the Western conference semifinals.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Carl's Jr near Park and Ajo in Tucson was destroyed by a fire Thursday, May 11.
UPDATE: Tucson restaurant destroyed by fire
TPD investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Prudence and Escalante in Tucson
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.
Brother uses slingshot to save sister from being abducted, police say
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Infant less than 24 hours old surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts to a turn over during the first half of Game 6 of...
Phoenix Suns blown out in Game 6, eliminated from playoffs
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) calls a play during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA...
Booker stays hot, Suns win Game 3 against Nuggets
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, fright, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard...
Suns falter in 4th, lose Game 2 in Denver
Gray Television, the parent company of 13 News, announced a partnership with the Phoenix Suns...
New network to bring Suns and Mercury games to southern Arizona viewers