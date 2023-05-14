TUSD accepting applications for new teacher development academy

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Tucson Unified School District announced the start of a new teacher development academy beginning this summer.

This highly competitive program will accept 20 applicants.

“We want to make sure that they stay with us, and we’re pretty sure that once they’re in the program, they’ll want to stay with us because we’re very unique, and we have an amazing community,” said Alicia Nourse, program manager for the teacher development academy.

The only requirements to apply for this program are a bachelor’s degree and a passion for educating young minds.

Nourse said this academy helps get new teachers in the door who cannot afford the cost of going back to school.

“They realize I want to be a teacher, but I don’t have the time or the money to go back to a school, university or college to get that degree,” said Nourse. “We thought, hey, we already have these people in our community, dedicated, enthusiastic people that want to be elementary school teachers, let’s give them that opportunity for free.”

Applicants accepted into the academy will participate for two years. After the two years, they will have to remain with TUSD for an additional two years. Once applicants are selected, the program will start on July 17, 2023.

“They will be getting a 10-day institute starting in July. Those are going to be courses through our department. And then they get their classroom right away. They’re going to be in their own classroom, an elementary classroom from the start,” said Nourse.

All of them will be working toward their K-8 teaching certificate without having to take additional college classes.

“If you already have a bachelor’s degree, in house, we will be giving you all of the coursework, that is to TUSD, and makes TUSD unique, we have a very strong curriculum and instructional department, and all of our staff in that department are going to create the specific courses that these participants will be getting,” said Nourse.

They will also receive their reading endorsement which is required to teach after 2028.

Nourse added that she wants those applying to be aware that this program is a time commitment.

“They also get added duty so that means that they get paid extra. So, it’s definitely a commitment, because they’re going to be teaching and then twice a month, they will have to give an extra two hours after work,” said Nourse.

But, they will receive a teacher’s salary, plus benefits and a mentor while in the program as an added benefit.

“They’ll also have a one-to-one mentor, teacher mentor. So, we really want to motivate them. They’re going to have a lot of support in place too,” said Nourse.

Applications are now open and will close on May 26, 2023. To apply for this academy, visit the TUSD website here.

