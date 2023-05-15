Around 890,000 Arizonans expected to travel for Memorial Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Despite inflation, rising gas prices, and airfare costs, many Arizonans are planning to get out of town during the upcoming holiday weekend. According to AAA, nearly 890,000 Arizonans are expected to travel during Memorial Day weekend, a 7% increase from 2022. AAA says travel is projected to reach 99% of pre-pandemic levels this year. In addition, officials say air travel is expected to surpass the previous Memorial Day record set in 2019 by 5.4 percent.

“Air travel could hit an all-time high this year,” says Brian Ng, Senior Vice President of Membership and Travel Marketing for AAA Arizona. “By planning ahead and using travel resources, travelers can make their Memorial Day trips less stressful.”

AAA advises travelers to ensure their vehicle is in top shape before hitting the road and take it in for a pre-trip inspection to prevent any unexpected breakdowns. Next, AAA also says to adjust your travel schedule to avoid the busiest times on the road, which is between 3-6 p.m. This will help ensure a smooth trip to your destination without any additional stress from rush-hour traffic.

Finally, AAA says to reserve airport parking ahead of time as lots tend to fill up fast during the holiday weekend. To learn more about how to prepare for Memorial Day travel, click here.

