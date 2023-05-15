Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Around 890,000 Arizonans expected to travel for Memorial Day

AAA says to reserve airport parking ahead of time as lots tend to fill up fast during the...
AAA says to reserve airport parking ahead of time as lots tend to fill up fast during the holiday weekend.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Despite inflation, rising gas prices, and airfare costs, many Arizonans are planning to get out of town during the upcoming holiday weekend. According to AAA, nearly 890,000 Arizonans are expected to travel during Memorial Day weekend, a 7% increase from 2022. AAA says travel is projected to reach 99% of pre-pandemic levels this year. In addition, officials say air travel is expected to surpass the previous Memorial Day record set in 2019 by 5.4 percent.

“Air travel could hit an all-time high this year,” says Brian Ng, Senior Vice President of Membership and Travel Marketing for AAA Arizona. “By planning ahead and using travel resources, travelers can make their Memorial Day trips less stressful.”

AAA advises travelers to ensure their vehicle is in top shape before hitting the road and take it in for a pre-trip inspection to prevent any unexpected breakdowns. Next, AAA also says to adjust your travel schedule to avoid the busiest times on the road, which is between 3-6 p.m. This will help ensure a smooth trip to your destination without any additional stress from rush-hour traffic.

Finally, AAA says to reserve airport parking ahead of time as lots tend to fill up fast during the holiday weekend. To learn more about how to prepare for Memorial Day travel, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Edwards James
Tucson man found guilty of executing wife, her 2 teen children
UPDATE: Two arrested after Tucson crash involving pedestrian
UPDATE: Two arrested after Tucson crash involving pedestrian
Authorities said all parties have been accounted for and there is no danger to the public.
UPDATE: Authorities investigating shooting near Hermans, Wilmot
The Yuma police department released information about an overnight mass shooting that left two...
Police: Two dead, five injured in mass shooting in Yuma
PCSD: Man likely drunk, speeding before fatal crash near Marana