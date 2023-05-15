Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Aviation Parkway closed due to down power lines

Several power lines are down at Aviation Parkway.
Several power lines are down at Aviation Parkway.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:03 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Several power lines are down in the roadway of Aviation Parkway and 34th Street caused by a micro-burst of wind.

PCSD says all travel on Aviation Parkway from 37th Street to Alvernon Way is closed.

Police said the road will remain closed for the next few hours. 

There are also several street lights out in the surrounding area. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible, PCSD said.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Tucson resident Camron Ortega
Sahuarita police arrest fatal crash suspect
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Infant less than 24 hours old surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box
Authorities said all parties have been accounted for and there is no danger to the public.
PCSD investigating shooting in Tucson
The Carl's Jr near Park and Ajo in Tucson was destroyed by a fire Thursday, May 11.
UPDATE: Tucson restaurant destroyed by fire
The Yuma police department released information about an overnight mass shooting that left two...
Police: Two dead, five injured in mass shooting in Yuma

Latest News

Police said the vehicle left the scene, and an adult male was taken to the hospital with...
Tucson police respond to crash involving pedestrian
The Yuma police department released information about an overnight mass shooting that left two...
Police: Two dead, five injured in mass shooting in Yuma
Authorities said all parties have been accounted for and there is no danger to the public.
PCSD investigating shooting in Tucson
Tucson Unified School District announced the start of a new teacher development academy...
TUSD accepting applications for new teacher development academy