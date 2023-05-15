Aviation Parkway closed due to down power lines

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Several power lines are down in the roadway of Aviation Parkway and 34th Street caused by a micro-burst of wind.

PCSD says all travel on Aviation Parkway from 37th Street to Alvernon Way is closed.

Police said the road will remain closed for the next few hours.

There are also several street lights out in the surrounding area. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible, PCSD said.

