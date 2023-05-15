Developer releases plans for former Foothills Mall

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A developer released drawings for how it plans to give the former Foothills Mall a facelift.

Bourn Companies released artist renderings of the development this morning, May 15.

Demolition of the mall started earlier this year and the President and CEO of Bourn Companies says construction of the first store is set to start in August with an opening scheduled for 2025.

This is the second time Bourn Companies has owned the mall.

Bourn Companies first bought the property and established a steady shopping center in the early 1990s and sold it in the late 1990s to pursue other opportunities.

CEO Don Bourn purchased the mall again five years ago and says he has big plans for it.

“We think we can do a much better 2.0 this time,” Bourn said.

Bourn says the initial plan for 2025 is to have at least one public market, 350 residential units, 10 dining spaces, and 230 hotel rooms.

By 2028, Bourn says he hopes to have more than 1,000 residential units, 25 dining spaces, 6 outdoor spaces and 500 hotel rooms.

“I think if you look at great projects around the country, even around the world, the high quality of mixed-use, it’s really the greatest evolution of great projects,” he said.

Some local businesses in the area are concerned demolition and construction taking place in the mall are pushing business and customers away. Kimberly Dotson, an owner of a smoke shop just across the street, says the mall is currently an eyesore.

“It just… I think it’s horrible for business sometimes because people, the homeless, and other people park there. I think people just don’t realize what’s in the shopping center across from us and don’t really take the time to come in,” Dotson said.

Bourn says he’s confident the mall will be finished on time and that its completion will help stimulate business not only in the mall but for the area around it.

“We’re hoping this is a very strong catalyst for this entire area. It’s almost concentric circles; for all the people that live nearby, it’s a great place to be able to spend a lot of their time, but for the entire community, we want this to be a location where everyone takes some pride of ownership in and be here on a regular basis,” Bourn said.

