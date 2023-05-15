FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances and gusty winds to kick-off the workweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - East to southeast flow will maintain moisture over the area through most of the work week resulting in scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Strong gusty outflows from storms will lead to erratic wind conditions at times. Drier air will begin to move into the area later next weekend.

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 93. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 94. East southeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 96.

