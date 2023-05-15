FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some thunderstorms to produce gusty winds

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Abundant moisture will remain over southern Arizona through the end of this week. We’ll have daily chances for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

Like Sunday, some of the thunderstorms will produce gusty winds between 30-50 mph that could kick up blowing dust. Also, lightning could spark wildfires, especially in the higher elevations.

But overall, rain in May is a good thing for the Tucson area, especially considering this is typically the driest month of the year. Drier air returns to our area next weekend as we await the start of Monsoon season in mid-June.

