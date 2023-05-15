Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Mom killed by stray bullet while prom dress shopping with daughter, police say

Ana Moreno (left) was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her...
Ana Moreno (left) was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her daughter in Dallas, police said.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) – A mother was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her daughter in Dallas, police said.

According to Dallas police, the shooting that happened Saturday afternoon killed 39-year-old Ana Moreno and left three others injured.

Investigators determined that people in two vehicles unrelated to Moreno were shooting at one another. One of the stray bullets hit Moreno while she was passing by in her own vehicle.

Police determined Moreno was an innocent bystander.

Moreno and three male victims were all taken to local hospitals. Moreno died from her injuries, and the three men remain in critical condition, police said.

According to a GoFundMe page that is raising money for her funeral costs, Moreno was driving with her daughter to pick up her prom dress.

The page said Moreno leaves behind a son and two daughters.

Police said there are no suspects in custody related to this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Frank Serra at 214-662-4552 or by email at frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said all parties have been accounted for and there is no danger to the public.
Authorities investigating shooting near Hermans, Wilmot
The Yuma police department released information about an overnight mass shooting that left two...
Police: Two dead, five injured in mass shooting in Yuma
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Infant less than 24 hours old surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box
Several power lines down at Aviation Parkway and 34th street.
UPDATE: Aviation Parkway reopens after downed power lines
24-year-old Tucson resident Camron Ortega
Sahuarita police arrest fatal crash suspect

Latest News

A family continues to mourn a loved one killed in the Laguna Heights, Texas, tornado.
‘We were in shock’: Father of newborn killed in tornado, family says
The Vice Media bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel...
Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest in a string of digital media setbacks
Left to right, top to bottom: 31-year-old James Bryant, 39-year-old Freddie Crosson,...
2 killed, 4 hurt in shooting at motorcycle club event in Georgia
A family continues to mourn a loved one killed in the Laguna Heights, Texas, tornado.
'We were in shock': Father of newborn killed in tornado, family says
UPDATE: Two arrested after Tucson crash involving pedestrian
UPDATE: Two arrested after Tucson crash involving pedestrian