Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

No officers injured after police shooting in north Phoenix

Details are limited, but Phoenix police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:05 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a shooting involving officers on Sunday night.

Details are limited, but Phoenix police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road.

Police say no officers or community members were injured, but say the scene is still active and advise the community to avoid the area.

This is the 29th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 37th in the state this year.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said all parties have been accounted for and there is no danger to the public.
PCSD investigating shooting in Tucson
The Yuma police department released information about an overnight mass shooting that left two...
Police: Two dead, five injured in mass shooting in Yuma
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Infant less than 24 hours old surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box
24-year-old Tucson resident Camron Ortega
Sahuarita police arrest fatal crash suspect
Several power lines down at Aviation Parkway and 34th street.
UPDATE: Aviation Parkway reopens after downed power lines

Latest News

FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night....
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii
The Food and Drug Administration issued new guidance saying restaurants can allow dogs in their...
Government says dogs can dine at restaurants outdoors, but not everyone is on board
FILE - Cattle graze along a section of the Missouri River that includes the Upper Missouri...
Biden proposal would let conservationists lease public land much as drillers and ranchers do
Several power lines down at Aviation Parkway and 34th street.
UPDATE: Aviation Parkway reopens after downed power lines
PCSD responds to serious crash in Avra Valley.
PCSD responds to serious crash west of Marana