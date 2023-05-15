Nominate your favorite teacher to win up to $2,500

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Applications for the annual Raytheon Leaders in Education Award are now open.

The program recognizes and rewards Pima County teachers in grades PreK-12 who achieve outstanding classroom performance, demonstrate leadership in their schools and communities, and support their peers in a committed teacher workforce. Application materials can be found at TucsonValuesTeachers.org and are due by midnight via email on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Through a rigorous evaluation process, judges will narrow down applicants to twelve finalists and ultimately choose four awardees—one representing PreK, one for K-5, one for 6-8, and one for 9-12. Raytheon will award the four winners with $2,500 cash each; an additional $2,500 in matching gifts will be presented to each teacher’s respective school. In addition, each finalist will receive $500.

To be eligible for the Raytheon Leaders in Education Award, teachers must:

Spend the majority of the school day in direct instruction to students.

Be currently certified to teach in Arizona or have PreK equivalent credentials.

Have completed at least four full years as a classroom teacher.

Teach grades PreK-12 in a Pima County school.

Be a full-time teacher and plan to continue in active teaching status through 2024.

Be the subject of a completed application with a September 11, 2023, submission deadline.

Tucson Values Teachers’ Chief Executive Officer, Andy Heinemann, said, “It is important that as a community, we come together and recognize the professionalism and passion of our educators. We’re grateful to partner with Raytheon Missiles and Defense to honor local teachers with the Raytheon Leaders in Education Award. This year is especially important because winners will be recognized at Stand Up 4 Teachers on Nov. 16 as part of our 15th-anniversary celebration.”

Finalists and winners of the Raytheon Leaders in Education Award, along with the Spirit of Education Award winner, will be honored at Tucson Values Teachers’ Stand Up 4 Teachers event on Nov. 16 at the Westin La Paloma.

